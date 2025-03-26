Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Pacers
UPDATE: The Lakers have recalled Bronny James from the G League.
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James and Rui Hachimura are both probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic (in Florida).
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record in 71 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have lost seven out of their last ten).
On the road, the Lakers have gone 15-19 in 34 games away from Los Angeles.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "Here’s what Lakers fans should root for tonight
Lakers BEAT Pacers
Nuggets LOSE to Bucks
Clippers LOSE to Knicks
The Lakers can jump back to the 3rd seed with a win and Nuggets loss"
Following their matchup with the Pacers, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-29 record in 71 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have won seven out of ten).