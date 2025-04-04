Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Pelicans
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber.
Bronny James is questionable, while LeBron James is listed as probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors (at home).
LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined to score 64 points and dish out 12 assists.
Via TNT Sports U.S. PR: "TNT Sports’ coverage of Warriors/Lakers last night averaged 2.5 million viewers to deliver cable’s second most-viewed NBA telecast outside of Opening Night & Christmas this year
Telecast ranks as TNT’s most-watched non-Opening Night LeBron James/Stephen Curry meeting in 6 years"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-30 record in 76 games.
They are an outstanding 29-10 in the 39 games they have played at home.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here's what Lakers fans are rooting for tonight:
Lakers WIN over Pelicans
Warriors lose to Nuggets*
Rockets lose to Thunder
Celtics lose to Suns
*Good news: one of them will lose. But I'd prefer a GSW loss so LAL has better chance at winning Pacific Division, which may or may not matter for tie-breakers. Plus LAL, even now, control their destiny in regards to DEN, since LAL own the tie breaker over them and they are currently tied in the loss column. DEN also has the more difficult schedule the rest of the way than GSW."
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed with a 21-55 record in 76 games.