Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Pistons
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons will face off in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both questionable.
The Lakers come into the night on a roll as of late.
They have won each of their previous three games (and two straight over the Sacramento Kings on the road).
In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Kings by a score of 103-99.
James (who is questionable) finished the victory with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Davis (who is also questionable) finished with ten points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
The Lakers have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA at different points, while they have also had moments where it's unclear if they will make the playoffs.
Right now, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
After they host Detroit, the Lakers will visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francsico (on Christmas).
On the other side, the Pistons have also had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-17 record in 29 games.
Earlier this season, the Pistons beat the Lakers by a score of 115-103 (in Detroit).
Jaden Ivey led the way with 26 points and four assists in 35 minutes of playing time.