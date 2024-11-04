Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Pistons
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Koloko, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Jarred Vanderbilt, Armel Traore and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell are all probable.
The Lakers enter the evening with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the new season.
They are coming off a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday in Canada.
2020 NBA Champion Anthony Davis led the way with 38 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 14/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA UK: "Anthony Davis' first 6 games of the 2024-25 season:
MIN: 36 PTS | 16 REB | 47.8 FG%
PHO: 35 PTS | 8 REB | 61.1 FG%
SAC: 31 PTS | 9 REB | 66.7 FG%
PHO: 29 PTS | 15 REB | 50 FG%
CLE: 22 PTS | 13 REB | 52.9 FG%
TOR: 38 PTS | 11 REB | 70 FG%"
The Lakers will finish up their road trip when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.
As for the Pistons, they are 2-5 in their first seven games of the season.
Following their showdown with the Lakers, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday evening against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.