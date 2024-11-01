UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Raptors
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available (h/t Blake Murphy of Sportsnet).
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Koloko, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Armel Traore and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been ruled out.
Anthony Davis is probable, while D'Angelo Russell has been upgraded to available.
Since Davis is probable, he will likely be available for the contest.
The 2020 NBA Champion is currently averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in five games.
After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110, the Lakers are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
LeBron James led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday against Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Raptors, they are 1-4 in their first five games.
They most recently lost to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 138-133.
Despite the loss, RJ Barrett had 31 points and eight assists while shooting 10/18 from the field.
Following their showdown with the Lakers, the Raptors will remain at home to host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Toronto.