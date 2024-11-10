Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Raptors
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Toronto Raptors in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are both probable.
The Lakers are 5-4 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 116-106.
Anthony Davis led the team with 31 points, nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Anthony Davis this season:
32.4 PPG
11.3 RPG
2.0 BPG
56.9% FG
He’s played in 93 out of his last 100 games."
Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.
The Lakers are a perfect 4-0 at home, while they have gone just 1-4 in their five games on the road.
As for the Raptors, they are 2-8 in their first ten games of the new season.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and most recently lost to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 105-103.
Following Los Angeles, the Raptors will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.