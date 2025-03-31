Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Rockets
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Houston Rockets in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber, while LeBron James is listed as probable.
Since James is listed as probable, he should be available.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here’s what Lakers fans are rooting for today:
Lakers WIN against Rockets
Clippers lose to Magic
Grizzlies lose"
The Lakers come into play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record in 74 games.
They have won five out of their last ten.
After the Rockets, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.
Via The NBA: "Alperen Sengun and the No. 2 in West Rockets (won 12 of L13) aim to clinch a top 6 seed in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google as they take on Luka Dončić and the No. 4 Lakers (1.5 GB of 3rd place DEN) at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
As for Houston, they are the second seed with a 49-26 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten).