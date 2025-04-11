Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Rockets
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Houston Rockets in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber, while LeBron James is listed as probable.
Since James is listed as probable, he should be available.
The four-time NBA Champion enters the night with averages of 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via NBA Fantasy: "LeBron James needs 3️⃣ 3PM to pass Reggie Miller (2,560) for 6th all-time
Rockets-Lakers
10:30pm/et NBA TV"
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-31 record in 80 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Rockets, the Lakers will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "If the Lakers can top the Rockets tonight, it will be the first Pacific Division title won the iconic franchise since the championship season in 2019-20.
Prior to that, the Lakers hadn't won the division title since the 2011-12 season."
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-28 record in 70 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, they will return home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.