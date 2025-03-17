Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Spurs
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are both probable.
Maxi Kleber, Trey Jemison III, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura have all been ruled out.
The Lakers are coming off a 107-96 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (at home).
Doncic (who is probable) led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here's what Lakers fans are rooting today:
Lakers WIN over Spurs
Rockets lose to 76ers
Wolves lose to Pacers
Warriors lose to Nuggets (either outcome can help)
Grizzlies lose to Kings"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-25 record in 66 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Spurs, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-38 record in 66 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks in Texas.
The Lakers and Spurs last faced off on January 13 in Los Angeles.
Devin Vassell led the Spurs to a 126-102 victory.