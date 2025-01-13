Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarrred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable, while Bronny James is questionable.

Jan 13

The Lakers beat the Spurs (in Texas) by a score of 119-101 on November 27.

Dalton Knecht led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Dalton Knecht
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Lakers come into the day as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.

They most recently lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 118-97.

Anthony Davis led the team with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 7/18 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.

Anthony Davis
Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks the shot of Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following Monday's showdown with the Spurs, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Tyler Herro and the Heat.

They have been good on their home floor, going 12-5 in 17 games.

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed with an 18-19 record in 37 games.

They have been struggling as of late, losing each of their previous three games (and going 4-6 over their last ten).

Most recently, the Spurs lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) by a score of 121-105.

NBA
Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On the road, the Spurs have gone 6-11 in the 17 games they have played away from San Antonio.

