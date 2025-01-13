Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Spurs
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarrred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable, while Bronny James is questionable.
The Lakers beat the Spurs (in Texas) by a score of 119-101 on November 27.
Dalton Knecht led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds.
The Lakers come into the day as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They most recently lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 118-97.
Anthony Davis led the team with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 7/18 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Monday's showdown with the Spurs, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Tyler Herro and the Heat.
They have been good on their home floor, going 12-5 in 17 games.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed with an 18-19 record in 37 games.
They have been struggling as of late, losing each of their previous three games (and going 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Spurs lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) by a score of 121-105.
On the road, the Spurs have gone 6-11 in the 17 games they have played away from San Antonio.