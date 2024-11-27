Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Spurs
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Jaxson Hayes is doubtful, while Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht are both questionable.
Anthony Davis is probable.
The Lakers come into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
They have had a volatile start to the season, as they had won six games in a row before going cold.
Currently, the Lakers are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Arizona by a score of 127-100.
On the road, the Lakers are just 3-5 in eight games away from Los Angeles.
Anthony Davis (who is probable) led the team with 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 10/19 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Lakers will return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening.
As for the Spurs, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
Following Los Angeles, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Kings in Sacramento.