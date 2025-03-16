UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Suns
UPDATE: Dalton Knecht is available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Trey Jemison III and Maxi Kleber have all been ruled out.
Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent are all available.
Dalton Knecht is listed as probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 131-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Austin Reaves led the team with 37 points and 13 assists.
Via The NBA: "Kevin Durant and the Suns (1.5 GB of No. 10) take on Luka Dončić and the No. 5 Lakers in a star-powered Western Conference showdown at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-25 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (but have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Toughness.
Playing hard.
Defense.
JJ Redick on three keys to success for the Los Angeles Lakers, saying when they're healthy, they can maximize those efforts."
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-36 record in 67 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will play their next game on Monday night when they return home to host the Toronto Raptors in Arizona.