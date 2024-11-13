Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are both probable.
The Lakers will now be without Hayes for an extended period.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Jaxson Hayes suffered a left ankle sprain in practice Tuesday and will miss the Grizzlies game tonight, per the Lakers. He’ll be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, per the team."
The Lakers come into the night with a 6-4 record in their first ten games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
Austin Reaves led the team with 27 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following Memphis, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night with a 7-4 record in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 134-89.
Following Los Angeles, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California.