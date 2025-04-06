UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Thunder
UPDATE: LeBron James is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
LeBron James is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Maxi Kleber has been ruled out.
The Lakers are coming off a 124-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Luka Doncic led the way with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the West-leading Thunder seek their 65th win of the season as they host Luka Dončić and the No. 3 in West Lakers (0.5 games ahead of 4th-seed DEN)!"
The Lakers come into the day as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-30 record in 77 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Lakers are 17-20 in 37 games.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here’s what Lakers fans are rooting for today:
Lakers WIN over Thunder
Nuggets lose to Pacers
Warriors lose to Rockets
Celtics lose to Wizards"
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-13 record in 77 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
Via Shane Young of Forbes: "We now have a tie! Been tracking this since January.
The OKC Thunder have won 50 games by double digits this season, tying the 1972 Lakers for the most in NBA history.
Again, I’ll say: This is the most dominant regular season team we’ve ever seen."