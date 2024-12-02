Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino, Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish are questionable.
The Lakers enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games.
They most recently defeated the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 105-104.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James led the team with 27 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks in 36 minutes of playing time.
However, he shot 0/9 from the three-point range.
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Florida.
They will then play the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) on Friday, which will conclude their four-game road trip.
Away from Los Angeles, the Lakers have gone 5-5 in ten games.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-10 record in 19 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their previous ten games but most recently defeated James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 93-92 (at home).
Following the Lakers, the Timberwolves will visit the Clippers on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, California.