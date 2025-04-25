Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves For Game 3
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
Rui Hachimura is available, while Maxi Kleber has been ruled out.
The Lakers and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Los Angeles.
Most recently, the Lakers won by a score of 94-85.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points and 13 rebounds.
Via The NBA: "The King: Two-Way Impact!
In 289 postseason games (most all-time), LBJ has averaged...
28.4 PPG
9.0 RPG
1.7 SPG
1.0 BPG
LeBron (21 PTS in G2) and the Lakers look to take a 2-1 lead on the Wolves tonight at 9:30pm/et on ESPN"
On the other side, the Timberwolves were led by Julius Randle, who finished with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Luka's 31-point performance in Game 2 helped bring LAL even at 1-1.
Now the series shifts to Minnesota... who takes Game 3?
Lakers/Timberwolves tonight at 9:30pm/et on ESPN"
The Lakers are 19-22 in the 41 games they have played on the road.
As for the Timberwolves, they have gone 25-16 in 41 games at the Target Center.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon.