Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

Maxi Kleber has been ruled out (and everyone else is available).

The Lakers lost Game 1 (in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-95.

Despite the loss, Luka Doncic put up 37 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "From pregame to in-game... Luka's ready to launch

After 37 PTS and a halfcourt buzzer-beater in his LAL Playoff debut, Luka and the Lakers look to tie the series at 1-1 tonight."

The Timberwolves were led by Jaden McDaniels, who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/13 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Minnesota's franchise Playoff-record 21 3PM fueled their Game 1 win.

Luka, LeBron and the Lakers target a series tie at 1-1.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 gets underway tonight at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"

The Lakers have gone 31-11 in the 42 games they have played at home.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on the road.

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.