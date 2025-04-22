Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
Maxi Kleber has been ruled out (and everyone else is available).
The Lakers lost Game 1 (in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-95.
Despite the loss, Luka Doncic put up 37 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "From pregame to in-game... Luka's ready to launch
After 37 PTS and a halfcourt buzzer-beater in his LAL Playoff debut, Luka and the Lakers look to tie the series at 1-1 tonight."
The Timberwolves were led by Jaden McDaniels, who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/13 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Minnesota's franchise Playoff-record 21 3PM fueled their Game 1 win.
Luka, LeBron and the Lakers target a series tie at 1-1.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 gets underway tonight at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Lakers have gone 31-11 in the 42 games they have played at home.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on the road.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).