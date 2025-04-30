Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2), forward LeBron James (23), forward Rui Hachimura (28), center Jaxson Hayes (11), and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

Rui Hachimura is listed as available, while Maxi Kleber is questionable.

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost Game 4 (in Minnesota) by a score of 116-113.

They were led by Luka Doncic (who had 38 points).

However, the Lakers fell off in the fourth quarter, losing the final period by a score of 32-19.

Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards erupted for 43 PTS as MIN took Game 4.

Tonight... the Timberwolves look to advance, while the Lakers look to force a Game 6.

Don't miss Game 5 at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"

The Lakers have put themselves in a tough spot, as they are down 3-1 in the series.

A loss would end their season, while a victory forces a Game 6 back at the Target Center (on Friday).

Via Underdog NBA: "Highest elimination game PPG average in NBA history (min. 5 GP):

LeBron James - 33.5 PPG
Luka Doncic - 33.4 PPG
Michael Jordan - 31.3 PPG
Wilt Chamberlain - 31.1 PPG
Kevin Durant - 29.9 PPG"

The Lakers have gone 32-11 in 43 games at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 25-18 in 43 games on the road.

Via The NBA: "Antman levels up in the postseason 🐜

From scoring to playmaking and efficiency, Anthony Edwards' all-around jump has Minnesota one win away from the West Semis!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 tips at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"

