Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
Rui Hachimura is listed as available, while Maxi Kleber is questionable.
The Lakers lost Game 4 (in Minnesota) by a score of 116-113.
They were led by Luka Doncic (who had 38 points).
However, the Lakers fell off in the fourth quarter, losing the final period by a score of 32-19.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards erupted for 43 PTS as MIN took Game 4.
Tonight... the Timberwolves look to advance, while the Lakers look to force a Game 6.
Don't miss Game 5 at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Lakers have put themselves in a tough spot, as they are down 3-1 in the series.
A loss would end their season, while a victory forces a Game 6 back at the Target Center (on Friday).
Via Underdog NBA: "Highest elimination game PPG average in NBA history (min. 5 GP):
LeBron James - 33.5 PPG
Luka Doncic - 33.4 PPG
Michael Jordan - 31.3 PPG
Wilt Chamberlain - 31.1 PPG
Kevin Durant - 29.9 PPG"
The Lakers have gone 32-11 in 43 games at home this season.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 25-18 in 43 games on the road.
Via The NBA: "Antman levels up in the postseason 🐜
From scoring to playmaking and efficiency, Anthony Edwards' all-around jump has Minnesota one win away from the West Semis!
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 tips at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"