Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The Lakers come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with 35-21 record in 56 games.
Most recently, they beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a socre of 107-99.
James finished the win with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via @TheLeadSM: "Longest active streak of games scoring in double figures:
1274 - LeBron James
233 - Kevin Durant
157 - Kyrie Irving
133 - Giannis
129 - SGA
118 - Luka"
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will remain at home to host James Harden and the LA Clippers on Friday.
They are 20-7 at Crpyto.com Arena.
Via @LakeShowYo: "Lakers next 5 games
vs Timberwolves (32-27)
vs Clippers (31-26)
@ Clippers (31-26)
vs Pelicans (15-43)
vs Knicks (37-20)
How many they winning?"
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
After Los Angeles, the Timberwolves will visit John Collins and the Utah Jazz on Friday in Salt Lake City.