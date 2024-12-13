Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis are both probable.
Reaves has missed each of the previous five games, so getting the former Oklahoma star back in action would be a huge boost for the Lakers.
He is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in his first 19 games of the season.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Austin Reaves has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in Minnesota, after missing five games with the left pelvic contusion suffered on Nov. 29."
The Lakers enter the night as the eighth seed in the west.
They have gone 13-11 in their first 24 games, but are just 3-7 in their last ten.
On the road has been where the team has struggled the most, going 5-8 in 13 games played outside of Los Angeles.
As for the Timberwolves, they are just one spot behind the Lakers as the ninth seed (12-11).
They are 7-4 in 11 games played on their home floor at the Target Center.
Earlier this month, the Timberwolves blew out the Lakers 109-80 (also in Minnesota).
Five players scored in double-digits.