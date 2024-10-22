Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Lakers will be without Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Koloko.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Monday: "The Lakers announce Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Christian Koloko (two-way) are out tomorrow vs. Minnesota. No one else is listed on the injury report."
Wood and Vanderbilt both missed a lot of time last season.
Meanwhile, Koloko is going into his first season as a member of the Lakers.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-39 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following their showdown with the Timberwolves, the Lakers will play their second game on Friday evening when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in California.
As for the Timberwolves, they have no one on their injury report for Tuesday's game.
Via Timberwolves PR on Monday: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Los Angeles Lakers:
Nothing to Report"
The Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (20 years ago).
Following Los Angeles, the Timberwolves will play their second game on Thursday evening when they visit the Kings in Sacramento, California.