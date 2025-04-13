Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Oregon to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Dwight Jaynes: "OUT: Luka Doncic (Left Quad Soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (Left Ankle Effusion), Rui Hachimura (Left Patellar Tendinopathy), LeBron James (Left Groin Strain), Maxi Kleber (Right Foot Surgery Recovery), Austin Reaves (Right Ankle Sprain); PROBABLE: Jordan Goodwin (Right Plantar Fasciitis); QUESTIONABLE: Jaxson Hayes (Right Hand Contusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Foot Injury Management), Gabe Vincent (Left Knee Effusion)"
The Lakers are already locked in as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are 51-30 in 81 games.
On the road, the Lakers are 19-21 in 40 games played away from Crypto.com Arena.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Assuming the Nuggets beat the Rockets and Wolves beat the Jazz, the Lakers scenarios are:
Clippers beat Warriors = Lakers play Wolves in round 1
Warriors beat Clippers = Lakers play Warriors in round 1"
As for the Trail Blazers, they will miss the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season.
That said, they showed major improvement this year, as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-46 record.
At home, the Trail Blazers have gone 21-19 in 40 games.
The Lakers and Trail Blazers last faced off on February 20 (also in Oregon).
LeBron James led the Lakers to a 110-102 victory.
He finished with 40 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of playing time.