Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and Gabe Vincent are both doubtful.
The Lakers come into the matchup as the seventh seed in the west with an 18-14 record in their first 32 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 122-110).
Despite the loss, Austin Reaves exploded for 35 points, nine rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse: "Austin Reaves last three games:
35 PTS | 9 REB | 10 AST
26 PTS | 6 REB | 16 AST
26 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST"
Following Portland, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
They have been good at home, going 10-5 in the 15 games they have played at Crypto.com Arena.
As for the Trail Blazers, they have had a tough year.
They come into the night as the 13th seed in the west with an 11-21 record in 32 games.
Over the last ten games, the Trail Blazers have won three.
After the Lakers, they will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Last month, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 107-98.
Davis led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds.