Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are back at home after a four-game road trip.
They will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable.
Austin Reaves is doubtful.
While James and Davis should be available, the Lakers will likely remain without Reaves for the fifth straight game.
The former Oklahoma star has averages of 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 19 games.
After an excellent start to the season, the Lakers have fallen off over the last few weeks.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing skid after going just 1-3 on their road trip.
Most recently, the Lakers lost to Trae Young and the Hawks by a score of 134-132 at State Farm Arena.
Via NBA on ESPN: "LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 77 points in the Lakers' OT loss to the Hawks.
They are the first Lakers duo to each have a 35-point double-double since Kobe and Shaq in 2000."
The Lakers have gone 12-11 in 23 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Following Portland, they will play Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road) at the Target Center on Friday evening.