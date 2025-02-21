Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt.
LeBron James is listed as questionable, so his status will have big implications for the game.
The four-time NBA Champion has averages of 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 49 games.
The Lakers had a tough 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets (at home) on Wednesday.
James finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Skip Bayless: "LeBron scored 16 in last night’s 4th quarter… then missed two open looks from 3 to force overtime. Once again, no clutch gene."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 32-21 in 53 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Trail Blazers, they will visit Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in Colorado.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic (after Wednesday's game): "The Lakers drop to 32-21. That's now two bad losses back-to-back. They were outscored 63-49 in the second half. LeBron had 26/7/11 and missed two good looks to tie it. Luka had 14/11/8. Rui had 17 and 8."