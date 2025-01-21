Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Wizards
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable.
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They are coming off a 116-102 loss to Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers.
Despite the loss, LeBron James had 25 points and 11 assists.
Via Spectrum SportsNet: "The Lakers look to get back in the win column as they host the Washington Wizards.
📺: Pregame at 6:30 PM
🏀: Tip-off at 7:30 PM"
After Washington, the Lakers will remain at home to host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
They have gone 14-6 in 20 games on their home floor.
The Wizards are coming off a 123-100 loss to DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
Jonas Valanciunas led the team with 23 points.
The Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 6-35 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.
Following the Lakers, the Wizards will remain in Los Angeles to visit Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Thursday.
Tuesday will be the first time the Lakers and Wizards have faced off during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They will have one more matchup later this month (in Washington, D.C.).