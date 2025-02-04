Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Admits Concern After Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history when they landed Luka Doncic (via the Dallas Mavericks).
After the deal became official, Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out an abundance of posts with his thoughts.
Johnson then sent out another post (on Monday) where he raised a concern with the current state of the team's roster.
Johnson wrote: "Usage rate may be a problem for the Lakers because LeBron, Luka, and Austin all love to have the ball in their hands. How will Coach JJ Reddick design an offense that keeps all 3 of them happy?"
Many fans responded to Johnson's post that had over 6,500 likes in 12 hours.
@realbigjoe_24: "JJ is great. LeBron has been less ball dominant all year to those who have actually watched. And Reaves moves away from the ball."
@AndrewLipo: "Lebron getting older he’s happy to adjust for Luka
Reaves off the bench solves this and makes them better defensively with Gabe guarding the 1"
@IAmBigDaddyO: "You had two ball dominant players in Luka and Kyrie make the finals. I think the Lakers can make it work too."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.
They will resume action on Tuesday when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
As for Johnson, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
The 13-year veteran led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.