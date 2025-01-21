Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson is one of most notable players in NBA (and sports) history.
He is still very involved in the sports world, as he is a part-owner of the Washington Commanders (who are in the NFC Championship game).
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (Cookie).
There were over 38,000 likes on his post in 10 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife Cookie, my best friend, the mother of our children, and the partner who makes every dream possible. Over 40 years together, and every day I am more grateful for the incredible blessing you are in my life. Your love, strength, and wisdom light up our home and our world. Thank you for being the heart of our family and the foundation of our journey together. You are more than I could ever ask for.
“Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.” - Proverbs 31:11-12
Here’s to many more years of growing together and you making the world a better place just by being in it. I love you more than words could ever express!"
Several notable people left comments on the post.
Three-time NBA Champion Byron Scott: "Well said Buck! Happy Birthday Cookie Ann! @thecookiej"
Former NBA player Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday big sis!!!! The 1st lady!!!"
Richard Lawson: "Happy Birthday @thecookiej"
Johnson spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Lakers.