Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Honest Bronny James Comments
On October 22, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2024-25 season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
A lot of eyes will be on rookie guard Bronny James, who was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
LeBron James will be the first player in NBA history to play with his son.
Recently, Lakers legend Magic Johnson did an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
He was asked about Bronny.
Johnson: "If I'm Bronny, I would tell my dad just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop. He needs playing time. He doesn't need to be sitting on the Lakers bench and not playing. That's not a knock against him. He's just not ready. He needs to develop more, and then he will be ready because he has some great talent and skills. But he needs to develop those skills at a much better clip if he wants to play 15, 20 minutes a night in the NBA or more."
Bronny finished his one season in college with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
After he got drafted, Johnson sent out a post to X that had over 54,000 likes.
Johnson on June 27: "Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"