Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Celtics-Mavs Game 4
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics played Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
The Celtics came into the game with a 3-0 lead in the series, but they lost by a score of 122-84.
Following the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 600 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Dallas raised their intensity and played a lot more physical on the defensive end tonight, which carried into a better offensive rhythm! Luka and Kyrie played like stars with 29 and 21 points respectively, and they finally got some help from the bench tonight between Exum, Hardaway Jr., and Lively. I can't wait to see what happens back in Boston Monday night!"
The Mavs were led by All-Star Luka Doncic who had 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
In addition, they shot an outstanding 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range as a team.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs can stay alive, the teams will return back to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
As for Johnson, he is arguably the best point guard in NBA history, and he spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers.
He won five NBA Championships and three MVP Awards.