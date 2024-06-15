Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Celtics-Mavs Game 4

Magic Johnson sent out a post on X after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date; Orlando, FL, USA, FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard (32) Magic Johnson in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics played Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.

The Celtics came into the game with a 3-0 lead in the series, but they lost by a score of 122-84.

Following the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 600 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than four hours.

Johnson wrote: "Dallas raised their intensity and played a lot more physical on the defensive end tonight, which carried into a better offensive rhythm! Luka and Kyrie played like stars with 29 and 21 points respectively, and they finally got some help from the bench tonight between Exum, Hardaway Jr., and Lively. I can't wait to see what happens back in Boston Monday night!"

The Mavs were led by All-Star Luka Doncic who had 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

In addition, they shot an outstanding 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range as a team.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the third quarter during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.

If the Mavs can stay alive, the teams will return back to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.

As for Johnson, he is arguably the best point guard in NBA history, and he spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers.

He won five NBA Championships and three MVP Awards.

