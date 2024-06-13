Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Celtics-Mavs Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
The game was close, but the Celtics won by a score of 106-99 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.
First post from Johnson: "Jaylen Brown took over in the second half tonight, scoring 24 of his 30 points to lead the Celtics to victory! Jayson Tatum finally played his game with a 31 point performance, but the unsung hero of the Celtics was Derrick White!"
Second post from Johnson: "It was a total team effort by the Celtics, with strong ball movement and execution from all their role players. Even my fellow Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr. made a 3!"
Third post from Johnson: "Kyrie had his best game of the series tonight with a 35 point performance and the Mavs still didn’t have enough to win."
The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who had his best game of the series with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Jaylen Brown also had 30 points while shooting 12/22 from the field.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs win, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.