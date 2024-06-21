Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To JJ Redick News
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have hired 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick to be their next head coach.
The former Duke superstar played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
He retied after the 2020-21 season.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience."
Following the news, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out two posts on X.
Johnson's first post: "I’m cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Reddick. I enjoyed watching him as a player - great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness. If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers - this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren’t successful?"
Johnson's second post: "Naming a head coach was just the first step. Even bigger than naming JJ Reddick as the Head Coach, Rob Pelinka's next step must be to improve the roster if we are going to compete against all the powerhouse teams in the West like the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Suns, Thunder, Spurs, and the Clippers."
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following the season, the Lakers fired Darvin Ham after two seasons at the helm.