Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Mavs-Celtics Game 1

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post on X after Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson in action against the Orlando Magic during the 1991 season at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics dominated for most of the night and won by a score of 107-89.

After the game, Hall of Famer and (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.

Johnson's first post: "Kristaps Porzingis was the key to the Celtics win tonight! He ignited their offense, scoring 10 points off the bench in the first quarter, and finishing out the game with 20. Five other Celtics followed his lead - Brown (22 points), Tatum (16 points), White (15 points), Holiday (12 points) and Horford (10 points)."

Johnson's second post: "The Celtics defense smothered the Mavs and took them completely out their game. Like I said earlier this week - the Celtics just have more depth and firepower than the Mavs and it was on full display tonight!"

The Celtics now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Sunday evening (also in Boston).

Following Sunday's showdown, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They are in the Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons but have been unable to win an NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett was on the roster.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
As for Johnson, he is a five-time NBA Champion and spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers.

Unknown date; Orlando, FL, USA, FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Magic Johnson on the sideline during the 1993 season against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
