Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Mavs-Celtics Game 1
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics dominated for most of the night and won by a score of 107-89.
After the game, Hall of Famer and (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.
Johnson's first post: "Kristaps Porzingis was the key to the Celtics win tonight! He ignited their offense, scoring 10 points off the bench in the first quarter, and finishing out the game with 20. Five other Celtics followed his lead - Brown (22 points), Tatum (16 points), White (15 points), Holiday (12 points) and Horford (10 points)."
Johnson's second post: "The Celtics defense smothered the Mavs and took them completely out their game. Like I said earlier this week - the Celtics just have more depth and firepower than the Mavs and it was on full display tonight!"
The Celtics now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
Following Sunday's showdown, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They are in the Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons but have been unable to win an NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett was on the roster.
As for Johnson, he is a five-time NBA Champion and spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers.