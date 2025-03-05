Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To LeBron James
On Tuesday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 136-115.
LeBron James finished the win with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Bleacher Report: "LEBRON BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY TO SCORE 50K CAREER POINTS 👑🐐"
Many people around the NBA world commented on the news, and one person who sent out a post was Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 11,000 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to the King LeBron James for becoming the only player in NBA history to score 50,000 regular season and playoff points! 👏🏾"
At 40, James is still one of the best 15 players in the NBA.
He is now averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via @BronMuse: "The all-time Leading Scorers and how many assists they have:
1. LeBron — 50,011 PTS | 13,553 AST
2. Kareem — 44,149 PTS | 6,427 AST
3. Malone — 41,689 PTS | 5,858 AST
4. Kobe — 39,283 PTS | 7,346 AST
5. Jordan — 38,279 PTS | 6,655 AST
6. Dirk — 35,223 PTS | 4,011 AST"
The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.
They have won seven straight.