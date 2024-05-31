Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post After Mavs Advance To NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (124-103) in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs won the series 4-1 and they will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
After the huge win, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 12,000 likes and 530,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks new majority team owners Dr. Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, my friends GM Nico Harrison and Head Coach Jason Kidd, stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and the entire Mavericks team for advancing to the NBA Finals! 👏🏾"
Luka Doncic led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He was named as Western Conference Finals MVP.
Johnson also sent out a post about Doncic.
That post had over 13,000 likes and 350,000 impressions.
Via Johnson: "Congratulations to Luka Doncic on winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP! 👏🏾🏆 Luka dominated this series, topping it off with a 36 point, 10 rebound performance - where he outscored Minnesota’s entire team in the first quarter 🤯🔥"
The Mavs will play Game 1 against the Celtics on June 6 in Boston.
They last made the Finals in 2011 when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat.