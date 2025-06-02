Los Angeles Lakers Make Announcement For 2025-26 NBA Preseason
The 2025 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Following the Finals, the offseason will pick up fast with the NBA Draft and free agency.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers already announced a huge part of their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers announce the home portion of their 2025-26 preseason schedule:
— vs. Phoenix on Oct. 3
— vs. Golden State on Oct. 12
— vs. Dallas on Oct. 15
— vs. Sacramento on Oct. 17"
Many fans reacted to the announcement from the Lakers.
@young_jaydeee: "lol Luka going for 50 in the preseason oct 15th"
@Wizelycook: "When was the last time we played dallas in a pre-season game 💀💀"
@generalgail: "Don’t starters usually sit out pre-season games? Not sure why they wanted a Dallas game so badly if Luka won’t even play."
Going up against the Mavs in the preseason could garner a lot of attention (depending on who plays).
The blockbuster trade between the two teams will likely be talked about for a lot more years.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.