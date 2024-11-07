Los Angeles Lakers Make Bronny James Decision After Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: The Lakers have officially announced that Bronny James has been assigned to the G League.
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.
Bronny James had two points while shooting 0/2 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Bronny has been assigned to the G League.
Via Charania: "The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said. James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in four games.
Via Charania: "For now, sources said, the G League plan is for Bronny James to play in only South Bay home games – as he shuttles between both leagues and team manages his time on respective rosters."
Bronny has gotten limited playing time to start the season.
Therefore, spending time in the G League will give him a chance to get a lot more opportunities on the court.
He finished his freshman year with the Trojans averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following Memphis, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles.