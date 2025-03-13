Los Angeles Lakers Make Bronny James Decision Before Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks.
Before the game, the team announced that Bronny James had been recalled to the NBA.
He has spent the previous two games with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via LoJo Media: "Bronny James will rejoin the Lakers on the road for tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee, per the team. #Lakeshow"
Bronny has appeared in 18 NBA games for the Lakers (with limited playing time).
He is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
The Lakers come into Thursday's showdown as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have won eight out of their last ten).
On the road, the Lakers are 15-16 in 31 games.
The Lakers will remain without Bronny's father (LeBron) who is out with an injury.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Lakers' LeBron James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, as he continues to progress well from a groin strain with the team finishing road trip Thursday in Milwaukee and Friday in Denver, league sources tell ESPN."
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (but have won six out of their last ten).
At home, the Bucks are 22-11 in 33 games.