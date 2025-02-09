Los Angeles Lakers Make Bronny James Move Before Jazz Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in California.
Before the game, the team recalled rookie guard Bronny James from the G League.
The former USC star had spent the last two days with the South Bay Lakers.
Via NBA G League on Friday: "28 PTS ⭐️ 6 REB ⭐️ 12/23 FG
Bronny James scored a GAME-HIGH to lead the @southbaylakers to an 18-point victory over the Suns! The rookie has scored 23+ PTS in three of his last four games."
Bronny has gotten off to a strong start to the G League regular season.
The 20-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in his first five games.
The Lakers come into Monday's matchup fresh off a 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers (without LeBron James).
Austin Reaves exploded for 45 points.
With the win, the Lakers improved to 31-19 in 50 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won five straight).
After Monday's showdown, the Lakers and Jazz will play (again) on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Bronny has appeared in 16 games for the Lakers.
However, he has only averaged 4.0 minutes of playing time in those appearances.
As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-39 record in their first 51 games.