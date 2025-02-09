Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Bronny James Move Before Jazz Game

The Lakers have recalled Bronny James from the G Leauge.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in California.

Before the game, the team recalled rookie guard Bronny James from the G League.

The former USC star had spent the last two days with the South Bay Lakers.

Via NBA G League on Friday: "28 PTS ⭐️ 6 REB ⭐️ 12/23 FG

Bronny James scored a GAME-HIGH to lead the @southbaylakers to an 18-point victory over the Suns! The rookie has scored 23+ PTS in three of his last four games."

Bronny has gotten off to a strong start to the G League regular season.

The 20-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in his first five games.

The Lakers come into Monday's matchup fresh off a 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers (without LeBron James).

Austin Reaves exploded for 45 points.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 31-19 in 50 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won five straight).

After Monday's showdown, the Lakers and Jazz will play (again) on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bronny has appeared in 16 games for the Lakers.

However, he has only averaged 4.0 minutes of playing time in those appearances.

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-39 record in their first 51 games.

