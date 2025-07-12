Los Angeles Lakers Make Cryptic LeBron James Decision
LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for each of the previous seven seasons.
Last month, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James has opted into the final year of his contract with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season.
Via Charania (on June 29): "Breaking: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN."
Despite the big news, The Hoop Collective Podcast pointed out that the Lakers have yet to announce a press release about James.
Tim Bontemps: "There will not be a release about the player option... Teams don't do that... That does not preclude Rob Pelinka from putting out a statement about all this and ending all this... I'm waiting for it, too."
James helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
In addition, the future Hall of Famer still remains one of the best players in the league at 40.
He finished last season with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA (on February 21): "LeBron James with another 40-ball at 40 🤩
👑 40 PTS 👑 8 REB 👑 4 AST 👑 2 STL 👑 4 3PM"
With just one year left on his contract, the future of James will continue to get brought up over the next few months.