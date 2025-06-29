Los Angeles Lakers Make Decision On Key Role Player's Future
Jordan Goodwin spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
On Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Lakers will pick up Goodwin's option for the 2025-26 season.
Via Smith: "The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up their $2.3M team option for Jordan Goodwin. His contract now becomes lightly guaranteed for 2025-26.
The Lakers also tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Christian Koloko. Koloko will now be a restricted free agent on July 1."
Goodwin has played four NBA seasons for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies (and Lakers).
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 150 games.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "As expected, Jordan Goodwin is back with the Lakers for next season. Goodwin shot a career-high 38% from 3 last season while earning a reputation as a tenacious defender."
The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Raj C. of ClutchPoints: "Jordan Goodwin being back made too much sense. Too cheap of a deal to decline. Will far out kick that contract.
Hoping Koloko is back on the team as well.
Both killer success stories for the South Bay development program."