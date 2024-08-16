Los Angeles Lakers Make Exciting Announcement About 5x NBA Champion
Michael Cooper is one of the best Los Angeles Lakers players of all time.
While he didn't put up big numbers, Cooper was an elite defender who made eight All-NBA Defensive Teams.
On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they will retire Coopers jersey.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "5x Champion. Defensive specialist. Showtime Coooooop.
1/13/25 - We raise Michael Cooper’s jersey into the rafters amongst the Laker greats."
Cooper was the 60th pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of New Mexico.
One of the best seasons of his career was in 1987 when he won the Defensive Player of The Year.
That year, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Cooper had career averages of 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 873 regular season games.
He helped lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships and appeared in 168 playoff games.
Via Magic Johnson on April 26, 2024: "It‘s so great that the Showtime Lakers met up last night to support not only the present-day Lakers but also our teammate Michael Cooper who’s going into the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class! 👏🏾 I want to thank Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss for bringing us all together!"
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They have a talented roster that is led by LeBron James, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis.