Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Intriguing Roster Move

Jarred Vanderbilt was briefly assigned to the South Bay Lakers.

Ben Stinar

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jarred Vanderbilt is one of the best role players on the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, he has yet to appear in a game so far this season.

On Friday, there was a positive update on his progression as he was assigned to the South Bay Lakers (G League).

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Jarred Vanderbilt has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the team announced. South Bay practices this morning before the Lakers do, so it gives Vanderbilt a chance to get in extra court time as he continues his progression towards a return."

Vanderbilt was then quickly recalled to the Lakers.

Via McMenamin: "Vanderbilt has already been recalled from South Bay after SBL’s morning practice, making him available to participate in the Lakers’ 11 a.m. practice session as well"

Vanderbilt was traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

The former Kentucky star finished last year with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 29 games.

He also helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.

In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, Vanderbilt has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Whenever he is healthy enough to return, the 25-year-old will likely give the Lakers a big boost.

Lakers NBA
Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), forward LeBron James (23) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) on the sidelines against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.