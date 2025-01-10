Los Angeles Lakers Make Intriguing Roster Move
Jarred Vanderbilt is one of the best role players on the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, he has yet to appear in a game so far this season.
On Friday, there was a positive update on his progression as he was assigned to the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Jarred Vanderbilt has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the team announced. South Bay practices this morning before the Lakers do, so it gives Vanderbilt a chance to get in extra court time as he continues his progression towards a return."
Vanderbilt was then quickly recalled to the Lakers.
Via McMenamin: "Vanderbilt has already been recalled from South Bay after SBL’s morning practice, making him available to participate in the Lakers’ 11 a.m. practice session as well"
Vanderbilt was traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
The former Kentucky star finished last year with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 29 games.
He also helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, Vanderbilt has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.
Whenever he is healthy enough to return, the 25-year-old will likely give the Lakers a big boost.
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.