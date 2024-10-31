Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Decision After Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) by a score of 134-110.
After the game (on Thursday), ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers will not pick up Jalen Hood-Schifino's contract option for next season.
Hood-Schifino has yet to appear in any of the team's first five games.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are declining guard Jalen Hood-Schifino’s third-year team option worth $4 million for 2025-26, sources tell ESPN. This makes the 21-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard an unrestricted free agent in offseason and creates roster flexibility for Lakers."
Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "I'll be curious to see if another team takes a shot on Jalen Hood-Schifino. He's done nothing at the NBA level, but his G League numbers last year were very good. Great size for his position, and I think the talent is in there somewhere. Good flyer for a rebuilding team."
Last year, the former Hoosiers star averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 15 G League games.
As for the Lakers, they are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
Following the Cavs, they will visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening in Canada.