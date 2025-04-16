Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Decision Before NBA Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers had an excellent regular season where they finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs
Game 1 will be on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Before the series begins, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported an update on the roster.
McMenamin's First Post: "Lakers two-way players Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko were not converted to full fledge NBA contracts before the regular season ended, so they are ineligible to play in the playoffs. However, both practiced with the team today and will be with the team for the playoff run."
McMenamin's Second Post: "A team source told ESPN the Lakers “liked the chemistry of the group” during the regular season and wanted to keep that dynamic together for the playoffs"
Koloko finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field in 37 games.
Meanwhile, Jemison III had averages of 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 16 games.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via Wolves Lead: "Timberwolves vs Lakers - Playoff Schedule
Game 1 - Saturday, April 19 | 8:30PM ET (ABC)
Game 2 - Tuesday, April 22 | 10:00PM ET (TNT)
Game 3 - Friday, April 25 | 9:30PM ET (ESPN)
Game 4 - Sunday, April 27 | 3:30PM ET (ABC)
If Necessary - Times TBD
Game 5 - Wednesday, April 30
Game 6 - Friday, May 2
Game 7 - Sunday, May 4"