Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Decision Before NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without two players for the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III (55) commits an offensive foul against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III (55) commits an offensive foul against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers had an excellent regular season where they finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs

Game 1 will be on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Before the series begins, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported an update on the roster.

McMenamin's First Post: "Lakers two-way players Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko were not converted to full fledge NBA contracts before the regular season ended, so they are ineligible to play in the playoffs. However, both practiced with the team today and will be with the team for the playoff run."

McMenamin's Second Post: "A team source told ESPN the Lakers “liked the chemistry of the group” during the regular season and wanted to keep that dynamic together for the playoffs"

Koloko finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field in 37 games.

NBA
Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko (10) drives for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jemison III had averages of 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 16 games.

NBA
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) dribbles the ball around his teammate Lakers’ center Trey Jemison III (55) past Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Via Wolves Lead: "Timberwolves vs Lakers - Playoff Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, April 19 | 8:30PM ET (ABC)
Game 2 - Tuesday, April 22 | 10:00PM ET (TNT)
Game 3 - Friday, April 25 | 9:30PM ET (ESPN)
Game 4 - Sunday, April 27 | 3:30PM ET (ABC)

If Necessary - Times TBD
Game 5 - Wednesday, April 30
Game 6 - Friday, May 2
Game 7 - Sunday, May 4"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.