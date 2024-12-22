Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move After Kings Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 103-99.
After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers recalled Maxwell Lewis and Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Both players had been in Orlando at the G League Winter Showcase.
James is averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven G League games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA games with the Lakers.
The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Lewis is averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in eight G League games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA games for the Lakers this season (34 last year).
The 22-year-old was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Lewis and James will likely continue to go back and forth between the G League and NBA.
The Lakers improved to 16-12 in 28 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.