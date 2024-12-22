Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move After Kings Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Maxwell Lewis and Bronny James from the G League.

Ben Stinar

Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward Maxwell Lewis (20) react during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward Maxwell Lewis (20) react during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 103-99.

After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers recalled Maxwell Lewis and Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers (G League).

Both players had been in Orlando at the G League Winter Showcase.

James is averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven G League games.

He has also appeared in seven NBA games with the Lakers.

The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Lewis is averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in eight G League games.

He has also appeared in seven NBA games for the Lakers this season (34 last year).

The 22-year-old was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Maxwell Lewis
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (20) scores against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Lewis and James will likely continue to go back and forth between the G League and NBA.

Lakers NBA
Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward Maxwell Lewis (20) react during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers improved to 16-12 in 28 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.