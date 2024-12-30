Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Cavs Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Bronny James from the G League.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in California.

Before the game, the Lakers recalled Bronny James to the NBA (via the G League's official transaction page).

Bronny James
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bronny is coming off two G League games against the Cleveland Charge (in Ohio).

He finished Saturday's 93-90 loss with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 7/14 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.

Via @BronnyMuse: "BRONNY JAMES LAST 7 GAMES

23 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST
15 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST
6 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST"

After a tough start to his pro career, the former USC guard has been playing with a lot more confidence as of late.

He has only appeared in seven NBA games (with limited playing time).

Via NBA G League on Saturday: "23 PTS 🌟 9 REB 🌟 5 AST

Bronny James STUFFED the stat sheet tonight for the @southbaylakers! This was his second highest scoring game of the season and a career-high in rebounds."

The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-13 record in 31 games.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 6-4 over their last ten).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.