Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Cavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in California.
Before the game, the Lakers recalled Bronny James to the NBA (via the G League's official transaction page).
Bronny is coming off two G League games against the Cleveland Charge (in Ohio).
He finished Saturday's 93-90 loss with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 7/14 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via @BronnyMuse: "BRONNY JAMES LAST 7 GAMES
23 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST
15 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST
6 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST
16 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST"
After a tough start to his pro career, the former USC guard has been playing with a lot more confidence as of late.
He has only appeared in seven NBA games (with limited playing time).
Via NBA G League on Saturday: "23 PTS 🌟 9 REB 🌟 5 AST
Bronny James STUFFED the stat sheet tonight for the @southbaylakers! This was his second highest scoring game of the season and a career-high in rebounds."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-13 record in 31 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 6-4 over their last ten).