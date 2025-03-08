Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Celtics in Boston.
For the game, the Lakers will be without Bronny James, as the team has announced that they have assigned him to the G League.
While the Lakers are in Boston, their G League team (South Bay) will host the Motor City Cruise.
Going to the G League gives Bronny a lot more time on the court.
He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in seven G League regular season games.
On the other hand, the former USC guard is averaging just 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 18 NBA games with the Lakers.
Following the Celtics, the Lakers will visit the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.
They will then return home to host the Phoenix Suns on March 16.
It's unclear if Bronny will join the team on their road trip.
Via The Lead: "Best record since January 15th:
20-4 - Lakers
18-5 - Thunder
18-5 - Cavs
17-7 - Celtics
16-7 - Nuggets
14-7 - Knicks
16-8 - Warriors
15-8 - Bucks
13-7 - Pacers
15-9 - Blazers"
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.