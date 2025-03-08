Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Celtics Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned Bronny James to the G League.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Celtics in Boston.

For the game, the Lakers will be without Bronny James, as the team has announced that they have assigned him to the G League.

While the Lakers are in Boston, their G League team (South Bay) will host the Motor City Cruise.

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Bronny James (right) during warm up before a game agaonst the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Going to the G League gives Bronny a lot more time on the court.

He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in seven G League regular season games.

Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the former USC guard is averaging just 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 18 NBA games with the Lakers.

Following the Celtics, the Lakers will visit the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

They will then return home to host the Phoenix Suns on March 16.

It's unclear if Bronny will join the team on their road trip.

Via The Lead: "Best record since January 15th:

20-4 - Lakers
18-5 - Thunder
18-5 - Cavs
17-7 - Celtics
16-7 - Nuggets
14-7 - Knicks
16-8 - Warriors
15-8 - Bucks
13-7 - Pacers
15-9 - Blazers"

The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

