Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers for the second straight game.
Before the matchup, the Lakers recalled rookie Bronny James from the G League (via the G League's official transactions page).
The former USC guard is coming off another G League game (on Friday night).
He finished with 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 6/19 from the field and 4/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the Lakers missing several key players against LA, many think that Bronny could end up getting more playing time than usual.
Via BronnyMuse: "With Jordan Goodwin, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves all out, is Bronny getting a chance ?"
Bronny has appeared in 17 NBA games.
In limited playing time, the 20-year-old is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range.
The Lakers come into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-21 record in 58 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following their showdown with LA, the Lakers will remain at home to host the Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
As for the Clippers, they have been one of the best surprises in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
They are the sixth seed with a 32-27 record in their first 59 games.
On the road, the Clippers have gone 13-17 in 30 games away from the Intuit Dome.