Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the LA Clippers.
Before the game, the team announced that they had made two roster moves, as they have assigned Bronny James and Jarred Vanderbilt to the G League.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "👀 The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the South Bay Lakers."
Vanderbilt has yet to appear in a game so far this season.
The former Kentucky star is coming off a year where he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Lakers assigned Jarred Vanderbilt to their G League affiliate to begin ramping up for his season debut soon.
Vanderbilt underwent surgery on both feet in the offseason."
Meanwhile, Bronny has appeared in nine games for the Lakers (with limited playing time).
The former USC guard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven Tip-Off Tournament G league games.
Via Ballislife.com on December 12: "Bronny James’ first road game in the @nbagleague
30 Points 13/23 Shooting 3/9 Threes 3 Rebounds 2 Assists 1 Block In 25 Minutes"
The Lakers come into Sunday's game with LA as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.